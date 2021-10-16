Left Menu

Head of Lebanese Forces party denies Hezbollah claim that group planned Beirut bloodshed

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:59 IST
Head of Lebanese Forces party denies Hezbollah claim that group planned Beirut bloodshed
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The head of the Lebanese Forces party (LF) denied late on Friday that his group had planned the street violence in Beirut that killed seven people, and said a meeting held the day before was purely political.

Samir Geagea told the local Voice of Lebanon International in an interview the meeting discussed action options should the Iran-backed Hezbollah group succeed in efforts to remove the lead investigator handling the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021