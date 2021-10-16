Head of Lebanese Forces party denies Hezbollah claim that group planned Beirut bloodshed

The head of the Lebanese Forces party (LF) denied late on Friday that his group had planned the street violence in Beirut that killed seven people, and said a meeting held the day before was purely political.

Samir Geagea told the local Voice of Lebanon International in an interview the meeting discussed action options should the Iran-backed Hezbollah group succeed in efforts to remove the lead investigator handling the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

