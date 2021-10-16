Left Menu

2 killed, 10 injured after coming in contact with live wire in Jharkhand

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers were killed and 10 others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday in Dumartoli Mohalla when the labourers, carrying a mixture machine, touched the live wire that was hanging loose, they said.

The injured were taken to Gumla Sadar Hospital, where three of them were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal said an investigation is underway.

