Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act
Police say the stabbing of a long-serving member of Parliament during a meeting with constituents was a terrorist incident, and that they believe the attacker acted alone.The Metropolitan Police said in a statement released early Saturday that the early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism. Amess, 69, was attacked around midday Friday at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles 62 kilometers east of London.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement released early Saturday that the early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess "has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism." Amess, 69, was attacked around midday Friday at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a knife.
