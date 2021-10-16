Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

Police say the stabbing of a long-serving member of Parliament during a meeting with constituents was a terrorist incident, and that they believe the attacker acted alone.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement released early Saturday that the early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess "has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism." Amess, 69, was attacked around midday Friday at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a knife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)