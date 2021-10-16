Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

Left Menu

PTI | Leigh-On-Sea | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:01 IST
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement released early Saturday that the early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess "has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism." Amess, 69, was attacked around midday Friday at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town about 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a knife.

