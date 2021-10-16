Retired policeman commits suicide in UP village
A retired policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Kripashankar (63), a resident of Sitakund village. He retired from the Chhattisgarh Police three years ago, they said.
On Friday, Kripashankar's daughter-in-law went to his room to give him food but he did not open the door. His family members peered through a window and saw his body hanging from the fan, the police said.
Kripashankar's wife died two years ago and he was depressed, they said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, the police said.
