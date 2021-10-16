Left Menu

Retired policeman commits suicide in UP village

A retired policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside his house in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Kripashankar 63, a resident of Sitakund village. He retired from the Chhattisgarh Police three years ago, they said.On Friday, Kripashankars daughter-in-law went to his room to give him food but he did not open the door.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:15 IST
Retired policeman commits suicide in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A retired policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kripashankar (63), a resident of Sitakund village. He retired from the Chhattisgarh Police three years ago, they said.

On Friday, Kripashankar's daughter-in-law went to his room to give him food but he did not open the door. His family members peered through a window and saw his body hanging from the fan, the police said.

Kripashankar's wife died two years ago and he was depressed, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021