2 arrested for threatening to kill classical musician

Two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening to kill classical musician Ustad Rashid Khan, police said on Saturday.

The duo, former employees of Khan, were also demanding money from him, they said.

One of the accused, an ex-office assistant of the ace musician, was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh, while his former driver was nabbed from Kolkata, a senior police officer said. "They initially demanded Rs 50 lakh as 'protection money' and later reduced the amount to Rs 20 lakh, and threatened to kill Khan if the sum was not paid," he said.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.

