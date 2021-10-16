Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:42 IST
UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited the church where lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death a day earlier in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Amess, 69, from Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents.

Johnson, interior minister Priti Patel, and leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer were among those to lay flowers in tribute to Amess at the scene of the murder.

