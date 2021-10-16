Left Menu

Man held for sharing fake photo of PM’s mugshot stuck to scarecrow

A man has been arrested here for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow.Superintendent of Police SP Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.In the picture shared on the messenger by the accused, faces of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:44 IST
