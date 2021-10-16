Left Menu

Mortal remains of Uttarakhand martyrs brought home

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:54 IST
Mortal remains of Uttarakhand martyrs brought home
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of two soldiers from Uttarakhand, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were flown in here on Saturday.

State cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi placed a wreath on their bodies at the Jollygrant airport before they were taken to their ancestral homes in Tehri and Chamoli districts for the last rites.

Vikram Singh Negi (26) and Yogambar Singh (27) died of injuries sustained during a counter-terrorist operation in Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the death of the young soldiers in action, saying the country will never forget their supreme sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021