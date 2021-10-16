Mortal remains of Uttarakhand martyrs brought home

The mortal remains of two soldiers from Uttarakhand, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were flown in here on Saturday.

State cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi placed a wreath on their bodies at the Jollygrant airport before they were taken to their ancestral homes in Tehri and Chamoli districts for the last rites.

Vikram Singh Negi (26) and Yogambar Singh (27) died of injuries sustained during a counter-terrorist operation in Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the death of the young soldiers in action, saying the country will never forget their supreme sacrifice.

