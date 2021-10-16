Left Menu

4 Russian tourists found dead at Albania beach resort

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:01 IST
4 Russian tourists found dead at Albania beach resort
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Albania

Police say four Russian tourists were found dead at a beach resort in western Albania.

Albanian police issued a statement Saturday saying the four were found asphyxiated in a hotel sauna in the village of Qerret late Friday.

Police did not give more details about the circumstances of the deaths, citing the ongoing investigation. They said the hotel's entire staff has been questioned.

The Russian tourists, aged 31 to 60 years old, were part of a group that had been staying for a week at the five-star resort 50 km west of Albania's capital, Tirana.

Investigators think the people who died might be members of the same family because of their surnames.

Tourism has turned into a major industry in Albania, a tiny Western Balkan country with 300 miles of coastline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021