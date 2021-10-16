Left Menu

Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assume command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi

Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi, Lonavla.

ANI | Lonavla (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:08 IST
Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assume command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi
Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi, Lonavla on October 11. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin assumed command of Indian Naval Hospital Ship Kasturi, Lonavla. As per an official statement, Captain Pertin, who assumed command on October 11, has become the first Indian Navy Captain from Arunachal Pradesh and also to command an Indian Naval Hospital Ship.

"Surgeon Captain has done his MBBS from Government Medical College Kota, Rajasthan," the release said. He has done his schooling from Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya and higher secondary from Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Arunachal Pradesh," it noted.

Captain Pertin tours of duty encompass several important assignments, prestigious courses and challenging tenures at sea, ashore and overseas. (ANI)

