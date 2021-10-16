Left Menu

UK interior minister: security measures for lawmakers to be put in place

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:16 IST
UK interior minister: security measures for lawmakers to be put in place
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Saturday said that security measures would be put in place for lawmakers so they could keep doing their job after an MP was murdered, adding that people who attacked democracy would not succeed.

"All measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members," Patel said in a broadcast clip.

"We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual... to stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021