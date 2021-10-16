Maha: Thane tribunal orders Rs 16 lakh compensation to accident victim's family

The Thane Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 15.82 lakh to the family of a driver from Karnataka, who was killed in a road accident at Panvel in Maharashtra in 2019.

In the order passed recently, MACT member R N Rokade asked the owner of a tipper truck and the private insurance company to jointly make the payment of the compensation amount to the family along with eight per cent interest from the date of filing of the compensation claim. At the time of his death, Somaraya Mahur, 38, was employed as a driver.

''On May 20, 2019, Mahur had parked his tipper at a stone crusher centre in Bombaipada, of Panvel and waiting for it to be loaded. At that time, another tipper came in the reverse direction in high speed and knocked him down following which he died during treatment. An offence was registered with the Panvel city police station against the driver of the offending tipper,'' advocate G K Shambhu, who appeared on behalf of the claimants, said.

The deceased, who hailed from Vijayapura district of Karnataka, was the sole bread winner in the family. The insurance company contested the claim on various grounds.

The man is survived by his elderly parents, widow and three children - one son and two minor daughters. ''It is brought to the notice that the widow of the deceased does not reside with his parents and children. The minor applicants live with their grandparents. It is the bounden duty of the tribunal to protect the interest of minor applicants. This fact is kept in mind while passing the order in respect of apportionment of the amount of compensation,'' the MACT said in the order. It said that on realization, the widow is entitled to receive an amount of Rs 3,00,000. It also directed that a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 be paid to the son and Rs 3,50,000 each be invested in the fixed deposit schemes in the name of the two daughters and the remaining amount with interest be distributed equally among the parents.

