HC asks Delhi govt to decide representation against barbed wire fencing in Sanjay Van

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to decide within six weeks a representation against ''sharp barbed wire fencing'' inside the Sanjay Van here, which is stated to be harming animals. Justice Rekha Palli directed that the chief wildlife warden, wildlife warden, and deputy conservator of forests (south division) pass an order on the representation made by Verhaen Khanna within six weeks.

In his petition seeking action on the representation, Khanna stated that the fence was placed in such a manner that it was preventing wildlife inside Sanjay Van from approaching a lake and thus, hampering their movement. The Delhi government's counsel said that there was no objection to deciding the petitioner's representation expeditiously.

''In light of the stand taken by the learned counsel for the respondents, the writ petition is disposed of by directing the respondents to decide the petitioner's representation dated 25.06.2019 by passing a reasoned and speaking order within six weeks from today,'' the judge said in her order dated October 11.

The court added that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the petitioner's claim.

''If the petitioner is aggrieved by any order passed in his representation, it will be open for him to take legal recourse as permissible in law,'' it was added. The petitioner stated that while the representation was made in June 2019 for the removal of the barbed fencing and even reminders were sent in May 2019, in January last year and in September, no action was taken by authorities. It added that the lack of necessary action was putting the lives of animals in jeopardy and violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

''As protected forests are extended to the citizens for their wellbeing at large, such hindrance in the natural ecological system along with the continuous harm conferred to the wild animals is also directly affecting the petitioner's fundamental right to a healthy environment guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India,'' the petition stated.

