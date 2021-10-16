Singhu border killing accused sent to seven days police custody

Left Menu

The accused in the Singhu border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging on Friday at the site of farmers' protest, has been sent to seven days police custody by the court on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:00 IST
Visuals from Sonipat (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The accused in the Singhu border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging on Friday at the site of farmers' protest, has been sent to seven days police custody by the court on Saturday. The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP. The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

