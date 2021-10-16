38 doctors formally join ITBP after combat training

Thirty-eight doctors who served at a special COVID-19 hospital in Delhi during the coronavirus outbreak were formally inducted into the India-China LAC guarding force ITBP after a ceremonial passing out parade held here on Saturday.

The doctors who were recruited into the force completed their 24 weeks combat training and have now been appointed as medical officers in the rank of Assistant Commandant, an ITBP spokesperson said.

ITBP director general Sanjay Arora took salute of the parade at the officers' training academy of the paramilitary force located here.

The doctors, including 14 women officers, were formally inducted into the force on Saturday and they have been trained in subjects like tactics, weapon handling, intelligence gathering, field engineering, map reading, various law subjects and human rights, the spokesperson said.

''These doctors were deployed at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi even before they completed their training as the coronavirus outbreak required all hands at the deck.'' ''They worked tirelessly during those testing times and this centre treated 13,000 coronavirus affected patients during the first and the second waves that hit the country,'' he said.

After undertaking this task, these doctor officers returned to the academy here in July to finish their training.

''For this exemplary service, the trainee officers were awarded with the director general's commendation roll and insignia, which usually is awarded after long years of distinguished service,'' he said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from being deployed for a variety of internal security duties. It also has a medical wing in its establishment that has doctors and paramedics.

