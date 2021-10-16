Left Menu

NCB conducts raids in parts of Mumbai against drug peddlers

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday conducted raids in Bandra, Andheri and Powai areas of Mumbai as part of its operation against drug peddlers, an official said. Two weeks back, an NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise off Mumbai coast and allegedly seized drugs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:52 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids in Bandra, Andheri, and Powai areas of Mumbai as part of its operation against drug peddlers, an official said. The operation is being carried out by various teams of the Mumbai zonal unit of the anti-drug agency based on specific inputs, he said.

''The operation began in the morning and still continues,'' the official said. Two weeks back, an NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested in connection with the case. Last Saturday, the NCB had conducted searches at film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra.

