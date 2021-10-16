Fire breaks out at Kolkata restaurant

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:56 IST
A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in the southern part of Kolkata during the busy hours on Saturday afternoon, police said.

No casualty was reported.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which probably started from the kitchen of the Mughlai restaurant at Mullickbazar area, a police officer said.

''The restaurant was almost full when the fire broke out. There was a panic-like situation then. Some of the customers were helped by employees of the restaurant to move out, while others left it on their own. The fire is under control now,'' he said.

Traffic movement around the eatery has been affected by the incident as firefighters are dousing the blaze.

