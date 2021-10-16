Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's higher judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar on Tuesday to listen to his opinion on the course of the investigation, LBCI TV said in a tweet on Saturday.
The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah saying Bitar was biased and politicized.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Economic meltdown forces Lebanese to flee to unfamiliar destinations
Lebanese PM says he signs bill lifting immunity in Beirut blast case -Sky News Arabia
As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad
Hezbollah member wanted for role in 1985 hijacking, dies
Lebanese power outage will last for a few days - government official