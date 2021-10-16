Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter

Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:30 IST
Lebanon's higher judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar on Tuesday to listen to his opinion on the course of the investigation, LBCI TV said in a tweet on Saturday.

The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah saying Bitar was biased and politicized.

