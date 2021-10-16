Fake currency racket busted in UP, 3 arrested
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:37 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday busted a fake currency racket and arrested three people from Kotwali police station here in this connection.
An FIR was registered against Anmol Kumar, Aniket, and Deepak in this regard and they were later arrested, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar said.
The police also seized fake currency worth Rs 12,200 in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes following raids at a house in Ramlila Tila locality, he said.
