3 'planned to kill' man over love triangle; held with bomb, pistol: J'khand police

Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill a person over a love triangle, were arrested with a crude bomb and a pistol in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended them from Medininagar area near Daltongunj Railway Station on Friday, a senior officer said.
''During interrogation, the three, all aged 19 years, admitted that they had planned to kill a person over a love triangle,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said. The police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from them. An investigation is underway, the officer added.
