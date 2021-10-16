Left Menu

3 'planned to kill' man over love triangle; held with bomb, pistol: J'khand police

Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill a person over a love triangle, were arrested with a crude bomb and a pistol in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said on Saturday. The police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from them.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:43 IST
3 'planned to kill' man over love triangle; held with bomb, pistol: J'khand police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill a person over a love triangle, were arrested with a crude bomb and a pistol in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended them from Medininagar area near Daltongunj Railway Station on Friday, a senior officer said.

''During interrogation, the three, all aged 19 years, admitted that they had planned to kill a person over a love triangle,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said. The police seized a scooter and a motorcycle from them. An investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021