Lebanon's PM says government is keen not to interfere in any file related to the judiciary - statement

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:46 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government is keen not to interfere in any file related to the judiciary, according to a statement from his office on Saturday.

The statement came following a meeting with the justice minister and the head of the higher judicial council after seven people were killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday.

"The judicial authority must take whatever measures it deems appropriate," Mikati added.

