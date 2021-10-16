Left Menu

UP: Six feared drowned during idol immersion during Dusshera

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:47 IST
UP: Six feared drowned during idol immersion during Dusshera
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two children, are feared to have drowned in rivers during idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and Badaun districts, while the body of a 12-year-old boy has been fished out from the Yamuna, officials said on Saturday. The incidents took place of Friday on the occasion of Dusshera, they said.

In Budaun, four people are feared to have drowned in the Ganga during idol immersion, the officials said.

There were six people, while two were saved, four are missing, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh on Saturday said that a search has been launched to trace the missing persons.

In Firozabad, three people went missing while idol immersion in the Yamuna, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Rajesh Kumar Verma, said on Saturday.

The body of Gopal Rathor (12) was fished out on Saturday, while a search is on for Neeraj Baghel (11) and Vishal Mohalle (16), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021