US Domestic News Roundup: Former U.S. President Clinton improving but will remain hospitalized; Kenosha police 'deputized' militia ahead of deadly shooting, lawsuit claims and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former U.S. President Clinton improving but will remain hospitalized

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton's health is improving but he will remain in a California hospital for at least another night to receive antibiotics intravenously for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, his spokesperson said on Friday. The 75-year-old Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue. He spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday.

Kenosha police 'deputized' militia ahead of deadly shooting, lawsuit claims

A man shot by U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during racial justice protests in Wisconsin last year has filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement he accuses of deputizing a "roving militia" of white nationalists. Gaige Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday. He was one of three people shot by Rittenhouse, two of whom died. Rittenhouse faces trial https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-race-usa-wisconsin/wisconsin-judge-delays-trial-for-teen-accused-of-killing-protesters-to-november-idUSKBN2B22IA on homicide and attempted homicide charges next month in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha.

U.S. prepares to resume Trump 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy in November

President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to restart by mid-November a program begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings after a federal court deemed the termination of the program unjustified, U.S. officials said Thursday. The administration, however, is planning to make another attempt to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), commonly called the "Remain in Mexico" policy, even as it takes steps to comply with the August ruling by Texas-based U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, the officials said.

Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Waving signs like "coercion is not consent," and "stop the mandate," some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers. Boeing said on Tuesday it will require https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-will-require-its-125000-us-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-2021-10-12 its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

Biden to attend memorial service honoring U.S. law enforcement officers

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial service on Saturday at the United States Capitol to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020. The White House has also issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings on Saturday.

Florida school gunman Cruz to plead guilty to murder, lawyer says

Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyer told a judge on Friday. Cruz's attorney told a judge his client will plead guilty next week to all charges in what was the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. He faced 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who defy subpoenas to testify before a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable," Biden said, referring to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

Second J&J COVID-19 shot gets expert backing; FDA is looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation. The agency is also considering lowering the recommended age for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 40, FDA official Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel.

Trump-backed challengers to Republican lawmakers lag in fundraising

Four candidates backed by Donald Trump to challenge Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him or boot him from office are falling behind in raising money for their campaigns, according to disclosures filed on Friday. Trump, who left office in January, remains a major influence within the Republican party, which hopes to regain control of the U.S. Congress in next year's elections.

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media. She told Reuters she denies leaking.

