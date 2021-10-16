Left Menu

Man kills factory colleague in Palghar, held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-10-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 18:43 IST
Man kills factory colleague in Palghar, held
A factory worker was arrested in Wada in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his colleague, police said on Saturday.

Ghanshyam Pal (45) had got Ramlal Pal (32) a job in the vessel-processing factory but was angry after the latter complained about him to the owner on some issue, said Senior Inspector Sudhir Shankhe of Wada police station.

An argument broke out in the early hours of Saturday and Ghanshyam killed Ramlal by hitting him on the head with a blunt object, he said.

