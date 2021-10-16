Left Menu

Four cousins drown in pond in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 18:56 IST
Four cousins drown in pond in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Four cousins drowned in a pond while taking bath in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The cousins had gone to the pond for bathing in Thamlav village. They slipped into deep waters and drowned, the police said.

The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and handed over to family members after post-mortem, police officer Pyare Lal, posted at Rawat Bhata police station, said.

The deceased were identified as Pinki Rajput, Asha Rajput, Nikki Rajput and Nisha, he said.

Lal said a case has been registered under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death) in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021