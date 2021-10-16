Four cousins drown in pond in Rajasthan
Four cousins drowned in a pond while taking bath in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.
The cousins had gone to the pond for bathing in Thamlav village. They slipped into deep waters and drowned, the police said.
The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and handed over to family members after post-mortem, police officer Pyare Lal, posted at Rawat Bhata police station, said.
The deceased were identified as Pinki Rajput, Asha Rajput, Nikki Rajput and Nisha, he said.
Lal said a case has been registered under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death) in connection with the incident.
