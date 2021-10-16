Left Menu

Non-local vendor shot dead by militants in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:18 IST
A non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.

Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.

He said Kumar died on the spot.

Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

