Non-local vendor shot dead by militants in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:18 IST
A non-local vendor was shot dead by militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening, police said.
Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was shot at by the ultras outside a park at Eidgah in the city, a police official said.
He said Kumar died on the spot.
Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.
