Swarnim Vijay Varsh 1971 war victory celebrations: Air display held in Pune

An air display was held in Pune Air Force Station on Saturday as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The display commenced with the renowned 'Air Devils' jumping from an Mi-17 helicopter with colourful parachutes, followed by enthralling performances by the Sarang team with their 'Made in India' Dhruv advanced light helicopter and the Suryakiran aerobatic unit with their Hawk MK 152 aircraft, a defence release said. The grand finale was a scintillating display by nine aircraft of the SuryaKiran aerobatic team piercing through the Pune skies with their blazing contrails leaving the audience spellbound, it added.

These were part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations being held nationwide to honour the braves who took part in the successful campaign of 1971, which led to the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops and the birth of Bangladesh. Among those who witnessed the air display were Air Chief Marshal PV Naik (Retd) and Lieutenant General JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)