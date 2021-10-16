Left Menu

7 advocates elevated as judges of Gujarat High Court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:43 IST
7 advocates elevated as judges of Gujarat High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Seven advocates were appointed as judges of the Gujarat High Court, in a fresh set of appointments to the higher judiciary announced by the law ministry on Saturday.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of the newly appointed judges.

On October 14, seven judges, including four advocates, were appointed to three high courts.

Of these, while four judges were appointed to the Patna High Court, two were appointed to the Bombay High Court. One judge was appointed to the Allahabad High Court.

A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts, a day after a record 17 appointments across three other high courts.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021