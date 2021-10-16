Left Menu

U.S. intelligence chief to meet with S. Korea, Japan counterparts -Yonhap

The intelligence chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to meet in Seoul early next week for closed-door discussions about North Korea, among other issues, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:49 IST
U.S. intelligence chief to meet with S. Korea, Japan counterparts -Yonhap
  • Country:
  • United States

The intelligence chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to meet in Seoul early next week for closed-door discussions about North Korea, among other issues, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will meet with Park Jie-won, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, Yonhap said, marking the first meeting of the three since May.

They are expected to focus on issues surrounding North Korea, according to the report https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20211016002200315. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021