Man shot dead over parking in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two persons over parking in southwest Delhis Dabri area, police said on Saturday. The complainant disclosed that accused Suhel Khan and Raja were behind the incident, the officer said, adding that Alam was shot in the head.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:04 IST
A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two persons over parking in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Saturday. On Friday, police received information regarding firing at Dabri, and when a team reached the spot, it found blood on a street at Mahavir Enclave Part-II, they said.

The team was informed that Afroz Alam had been taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The officer said that a case has been registered at the Dabri police station on the complaint of an eyewitness. The complainant disclosed that accused Suhel Khan and Raja were behind the incident, the officer said, adding that Alam was shot in the head. The incident occurred over the parking of a motorcycle in front of Alam's house's gate, police said.

When Alam asked Khan and Raja to remove the motorcycle, a scuffled broke out, and they shot him, they said.

Police are checking CCTV camera footage to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

