Man accused killing police officer's son held in Delhi after exchange of fire

A 28-year-old man accused of shooting dead the son of an assistant sub-inspector of police a few days ago has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with Delhi Police personnel, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Joon of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh, they said.

Upon being was intercepted in Dwarka Sector-23 area on Friday around 11.30 pm, Joon shot at the police thrice. In self-defence, the police also fired three rounds, hitting both his knees. Joon was then arrested and sent to the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

On October 7, 29-year-old Takesh, the son of Delhi Police ASI Devendra, was shot dead over a monetary issue. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

During investigation in the case, the police identified Joon, an active member of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, as an accused in the case.

Takesh had borrowed Rs 2,000 from a person identified as Anita. Joon and Anita had been pestering Takesh to pay back the amount with steep interest. Anita had taken Takesh to Joon's house and he shot him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)