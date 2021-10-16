Lebanese justice minister says blast probe judge has full authority - Al Jadeed television
Lebanese Justice Minister Henry Khoury said on Saturday that Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar has full authority in the case and has the right to summon whoever he wants, Al Jadeed television reported.
