MP: Man falls into gorge while taking selfie in Damoh, dies

The man has been identified as Sneh Trivedi, a resident of Jabalpur, and the incident happened under Jabera police station limits, 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when he was taking a selfie on a wall of a viewing point in the sanctuary, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday morning after falling into a 250-foot deep gorge while reportedly clicking a selfie in Rani Durgawati Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The man has been identified as Sneh Trivedi, a resident of Jabalpur, and the incident happened under Jabera police station limits, 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when he was taking a selfie on a wall of a viewing point in the sanctuary, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said. ''He fell into a 250-foot deep gorge while taking a selfie after climbing onto the wall. The man had come here along with his friends from Jabalpur. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' he said.

