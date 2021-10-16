MP: Man falls into gorge while taking selfie in Damoh, dies

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday morning after falling into a 250-foot deep gorge while reportedly clicking a selfie in Rani Durgawati Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The man has been identified as Sneh Trivedi, a resident of Jabalpur, and the incident happened under Jabera police station limits, 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when he was taking a selfie on a wall of a viewing point in the sanctuary, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said. ''He fell into a 250-foot deep gorge while taking a selfie after climbing onto the wall. The man had come here along with his friends from Jabalpur. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)