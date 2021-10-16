Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt service for aiding terrorist activities in J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was terminated from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was sacked using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said.
In 2016, he was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
