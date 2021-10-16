Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL62 3RDLD CWC Elections for Cong chief in Sep 2022, Rahul says would consider some leaders' request to assume post New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday decided that elections for the new Congress president would be held between August 21 and September 20 next year with a majority of party leaders urging Rahul Gandhi to assume the top post, a request he said he would consider.

DEL69 2NDLD LYNCH Singhu border lynching: Second person arrested; Victim's family demands high-level probe Sonipat (Hr)/Amritsar (Pb): A second member of the Sikhs' Nihang order was arrested on Saturday in connection with the lynching of a Dalit labourer at the farmers' protest site at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border, even as the victim's family questioned the attackers' claim that he had committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe into the episode.

MDS11 KL-2NDLD RAINS Six people dead, a dozen reported missing as rains lash Kerala Kottayam/Idukki: At least six people died and a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

DEL61 JK-LD SHOT Two non-locals shot dead by militants in Kashmir Srinagar: Two non-locals were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

DEL64 JK-TERRORISTS-LD SEARCH OPERATIONS J-K: JCO among two soldiers killed as massive search operation continues in Poonch-Rajouri forests Jammu: Two more soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed as the massive search operation to track down terrorists continued for the sixth day in the forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir's twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday, officials said.

CAL6 WB-TMC-BANGLA VIOLENCE GoI must play effective role, not remain mute spectator to Bangla communal violence: TMC Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urging it to play an effective role and not remain a mute spectator to the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

BOM12 MH-MALIK-NCB Why 'family friend' of NCB official appeared as witness in three cases, asks Maha minister Malik Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday asked why the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede used a ''family friend'' as an independent witness in three investigations.

DEL44 NSG-LD JK-DRONE NSG deployed to provide counter-drone protection to Srinagar, Jammu IAF bases: DG Gurgaon: Counter-terrorism commando force National Security Guard has been deployed at the IAF stations in Srinagar and Jammu to provide anti-drone security cover to these vital installations, the force's director general M A Ganapathy said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-TESTIMONIES Mere delay in recording eyewitness statement can't result in rejection of their testimonies, says SC New Delhi: Mere delay in recording the statements of eyewitnesses cannot result in rejection of their testimonies, the Supreme Court has said while dismissing an appeal by four people challenging their conviction in a murder case.

LGD1 SC-FARMERS-PROTEST Plea seeks early hearing of PIL in SC on removing protesting farmers from Delhi borders New Delhi: A day after a man's body with a hand chopped off was found at the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing of a pending petition which has sought removal of protestors.

FOREIGN FGN37 UK-LAWMAKER-3RDLD STABBING Scotland Yard probes Islamist terror link to British MP’s fatal stabbing London: Scotland Yard on Saturday said the killing of Conservative MP David Amess is being treated as a terrorist attack and it was probing a potential Islamist terrorism link to the fatal stabbing, an incident that has shocked the country and prompted calls for a review of security measures for lawmakers engaged in constituency work. By Aditi Khanna FGN35 BANGLA-COMMUNAL-UNREST Durga Puja celebrations conclude in Bangladesh amidst communal unrest; another devotee found dead Dhaka: The Durga Puja celebrations have concluded in Bangladesh even as another Hindu devotee was found dead on Saturday amidst days of communal unrest and violence unleashed by unidentified Muslim bigots who vandalised temples over alleged blasphemy, leading to the deployment of paramilitary forces in more than half of administrative districts. By Anisur Rahman FGN39 WB-INDIA-VACCINES World Bank prez congratulates India on successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign Washington: World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday congratulated India on a successful vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic as he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for India’s international role in vaccine production and distribution. By Lalit K Jha FGN36 LANKA-INDIA-LD MILITARY India, Lanka joint military exercise to further promote synergy, interoperability: Indian Army Colombo: The joint 12-day mega military exercise between India and Sri Lanka will further promote synergy and interoperability amongst the two armed forces besides further strengthening the bilateral ties, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

