China's aggressive posture, infiltrations by Pak have led to 'deterioration' in J&K security: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said the aggressive posture of China and the unabated infiltrations by Pakistan have resulted in a ''dramatic deterioration'' in the security situation of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a resolution on the political situation in the country, the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, expressed alarm over what it said was ''rapid deterioration'' in the security of the country -- both external and internal.

''Nearly 18 months after the clashes in Ladakh in which 20 soldiers lost their lives, Chinese troops continue to be in occupation of Indian territory,'' the resolution said.

''Despite multiple rounds of talks, China has not vacated Indian territory, nor have we been able to recover our old positions,'' it claimed.

The CWC said the aggressive posture of China and the unabated infiltrations by Pakistan have resulted in a dramatic deterioration of the security of Jammu & Kashmir.

''After the change in regime in Afghanistan and the takeover by the Taliban, the situation is even graver, but the Government remains oblivious or in deep slumber,'' the resolution alleged.

Terrorist attacks have increased and both security forces and innocent citizens have lost their lives, it said.

''The administration of J&K, or whatever goes in the name of administration, is incompetent, paralysed and in a shambles. The way forward is restoration of full statehood and holding democratic elections,'' the Congress said.

It also stated that in other parts of the country, notably in Assam, Nagaland and Mizoram, there are growing threats to security.

''Inter-state disputes have flared up suddenly driving fear in the minds of the people living in the border villages. The Naga peace talks have suffered a serious setback due to the ham-handed approach of the Modi government,'' the party said.

