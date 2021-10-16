Left Menu

HC seeks Centre's response on plea filed by over 40 Assistant Commandants of CRPF

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to file a reply on a petition filed by more than 40 Assistant Commandants of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), of the different batches, for the benefit of "Transfer Travelling and Joining Time Pay" which was denied by the CRPF.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to file a reply on a petition filed by more than 40 Assistant Commandants of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), of the different batches, for the benefit of "Transfer Travelling and Joining Time Pay" which was denied by the CRPF. A Divison Bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla issued notice to the Union of India and Director General of CRPF on a petition seeking directions to the respondents to pay transfer travel allowances as per the statutory rule on transfer of petitioners from CRPF academy to their battalions after completion of their basic training along with the benefits of transfer like joining time as per Central Civil Services Rule.

More than 40 Assistant Commandants, (Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers) of CRPF, of the different batches, have moved the Delhi High Court for the benefit of Transfer Travelling and Joining Time Pay which was denied by the CRPF. Petitioners were represented through the advocate Abhinav Garg, Anshul Kumar, and Bhanu Pratap.

Counsel for the petitioners states that the respondent is paying Transfer Travelling Allowance to other CAPF (Sahastra Seema Bal) after completion of their training and when they are transferred to a new post. The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 2, 2022. (ANI)

