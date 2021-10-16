Left Menu

Singhu border killing: Two more Nihangs detained by Haryana police

Two more Nihangs have been detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest.

ANI | Haryana | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:42 IST
Two more Nihangs have been detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest. Earlier today, an accused in the Singhu border incident was sent to seven days of police custody by the court.

The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening. The second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh. Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

