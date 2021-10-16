Left Menu

28 people detained following clash between two groups in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained 28 people following a clash between two groups over a petty issue in southwest Delhis Dabri area, officials said. The two groups clashed with sticks and swords over a petty issue. Seven people were injured in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained 28 people following a clash between two groups over a petty issue in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, officials said. The police received information about the clash following which it reached the spot at Bindapur in JJ Colony's Pocket-IV. The two groups clashed with sticks and swords over a petty issue. Seven people were injured in the incident, a senior police officer said. They disturbed the peace of area with the objective to create a law and order issue, the officer said.

A case under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dabri police station, they added.

