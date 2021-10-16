Left Menu

NCB raids 2 places in Palghar, seizes 505 gm mephedrone; 1 held

Based on leads in the probe, another raid was carried out in Nalasopara and 300 grams of mephedrone was seized, he said.It has come to light that he bought the contraband from a Nigerian national and was on his way to supply it to a customer in Mumbai.

Over 500 grams of mephedrone were seized in two separate Narcotics Control Bureau operations in neighbouring Palghar district, leading to the arrest of one man, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested accused was identified as Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of JJ Road in south Mumbai, he said.

''Acting on a tip off, an NCB team held a raid on Friday near the national highway in Vasai East and seized 205 grams of mephedrone and apprehended Sheikh. Based on leads in the probe, another raid was carried out in Nalasopara and 300 grams of mephedrone was seized,'' he said.

''It has come to light that he bought the contraband from a Nigerian national and was on his way to supply it to a customer in Mumbai. Based on information gathered from him, the NCB began a crackdown in the western suburbs of the metropolis to bust the supply chain,'' he added.

