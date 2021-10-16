Left Menu

Youth arrested for raping mentally challenged woman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:56 IST
A middle-aged mentally challenged woman was on Saturday allegedly raped by a youth in the southern part of the city’s Tollygunge area, police said.

The accused was arrested from the locality, a police officer said.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members of the victim at the Charu Market Police Station, the accused had allegedly called her outside their residence on Saturday and took her to an unknown place and committed the crime, the officer said.

The woman was sent for medical tests and investigation ''is on'', he said. ''We have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the matter,'' he added.

