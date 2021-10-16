Left Menu

Girl student gang-raped, 3 held in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:10 IST
An undergraduate girl student was allegedly raped by three men in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kalama village under Baisinga Police Station on Friday evening when the girl was passing through the area along with a boy. The three men allegedly assaulted the boy and raped the girl, Officer in-charge of the police station Pravansu Sekhar Mishra said quoting the FIR.

Stating that the victim was a student of Plus-III of a local college, Mishra said three men in the age group of 22 to 25 years of nearby village Bankatira attacked the boy and left him injured. Later, they raped the girl student, he said.

All the three accused have been arrested and a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

