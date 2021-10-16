Fake currency racket busted in Jammu; three held

A fake currency racket was busted on Saturday with the arrest of three persons here, police said.

The racket came to light after police arrested two persons along with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5,000 during vehicle checking near Babliana on the outskirts of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Satwari and investigation taken up, which led to the arrest of main accused Ramesh Kumar alias “doctor”, a resident of R S Pura.

On the disclosure of Kumar, police recovered counterfeit currency notes in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 amounting to Rs 54,000, a printer-cum-scanner along with other accessories used in preparing fake currency notes from his possession.

He said Kumar is a wanted criminal and many FIRs have already been registered against him in different police stations including Miran Sahib, Bishnah, Arnia and Gangyal.

Further investigation in the case was going on and some more arrests and recovery is expected in the coming days, the spokesman said.

