Assam govt planning to develop religious tourist circuit of places travelled by Srimanta Sankardev: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government is planning to develop a religious tourist circuit covering the places travelled by 15th century Vaishnavite scholar Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

He also highlighted the need and scope for further study on the life and teachings of one of the greatest Assamese scholars of all times, an official statement said here.

Speaking at a programme at Sri Sri Sankardev Mandir at Sualkuchi in Kamrup (Rural) district, Sarma emphasised on the role of Sankardev as a great social reformer who laid the foundation of the greater Assamese society.

He said that Sankardev had developed a deep understanding about India and its culture and civilization through his pilgrimages to various religious places of the country.

The chief minister said the spiritual guru brought about a synthesis of Assamese and Indian cultures and fortified harmony in society.

He said considering the social and religious contributions of Sankardev, there is still ample scope for research on his life and works.

He also said the state government has plans to develop a religious tourist circuit covering the places travelled by Sankardev and steps are being taken to construct tourist lodges to serve the pilgrims.

Srimanta Sankardev had travelled extensively across India during his lifetime and was inspired by the Bhakti Movement, which he is credited with introducing in Assam.

The chief minister also inaugurated Srimanta Madhavdev Library.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)