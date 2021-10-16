UP: Teen girl dies by suicide after being molested

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a village under Malwan area here after she was molested by a youth from the same neighbourhood, police said on Saturday.

The victim apparently consumed some poisonous substance late on Friday night and later died in the district hospital during treatment on Saturday, SHO of Malwan police station Arvind Singh said.

Quoting the victim's family, he said the girl was molested by a youth belonging to the same village late on Friday night. The family members of the accused had threatened the victim's family after the incident.

Probably due to the threat, the girl consumed poison and committed suicide according to her family, he said.

The SHO said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered against the accused youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)