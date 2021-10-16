Left Menu

UP: Teen girl dies by suicide after being molested

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:32 IST
UP: Teen girl dies by suicide after being molested
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in a village under Malwan area here after she was molested by a youth from the same neighbourhood, police said on Saturday.

The victim apparently consumed some poisonous substance late on Friday night and later died in the district hospital during treatment on Saturday, SHO of Malwan police station Arvind Singh said.

Quoting the victim's family, he said the girl was molested by a youth belonging to the same village late on Friday night. The family members of the accused had threatened the victim's family after the incident.

Probably due to the threat, the girl consumed poison and committed suicide according to her family, he said.

The SHO said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered against the accused youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021