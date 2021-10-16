Manipur: Special COVID-19 vaccination drive with bumper draw for participants to be conducted in Imphal

A special COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in Manipur's Imphal where the participants will get an opportunity to win prizes by participating in a bumper draw, informed Kiran Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of West Imphal district. According to Kumar, the special vaccination drive will be conducted on October 24, October 31 and November 7.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "A special corona vaccination drive will be conducted in the district on October 24, October 31 and November 7 at GM mall, Pologround and Thangal Bazar, Dharamshala vaccination centres." "Those who get vaccinated at these three vaccination centres will get a chance to participate in the bumper draw. The first prize will be a TV, the second prize will be a mobile phone and the third prize will be a blanket," added Kumar. (ANI)

