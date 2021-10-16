Left Menu

Delhi reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,358, of which 14,13,943 have recovered.

Delhi has 326 active cases. The death toll stands at 25,089 and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

