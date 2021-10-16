Left Menu

Russian authorities say 18 dead in suspected alcohol poisoning in Yekaterinburg

The incident follows the opening of an inquiry last week into a suspected mass poisoning linked to illegal alcohol in southwest Russia in which 34 died. The probe in Yekaterinburg found the victims had bought alcohol between Oct. 7-14 from a group of people, two of whom have been detained, the investigative committee said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday that 18 people have died from alcohol poisoning in the city of Yekaterinburg. The investigators found the victims had drunk liquor containing methanol, a poisonous alcohol usually used for industrial purposes.

"As a result, 18 people died from consuming mentioned liquid," the committee, which looks into major crimes, said in a statement. The incident follows the opening of an inquiry last week into a suspected mass poisoning linked to illegal alcohol in southwest Russia in which 34 died.

The probe in Yekaterinburg found the victims had bought alcohol between Oct. 7-14 from a group of people, two of whom have been detained, the investigative committee said. Cases of alcohol-related mass poisoning have shocked the country in the past. In 2016, 77 people died in Siberia from drinking bath oil laced with methylated spirit.

