Mumbai: 3 held for killing teen in running autorickshaw

His body was then dumped under the flyover. The three were held from DN Nagar and Santacruz on Friday, said the official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:44 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly throttling a teen to death in a running autorickshaw in Vakola in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Ganesh Gaulatkar (19), who was staying on the footpath of Kalanagar, had gone missing and his body was found under a flyover on Western Express Highway in Santacruz on October 4, an official said.

A probe by Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit VIII zeroed in on three people who had beaten him on October 3 during a scuffle, he said.

''Gaulatkar was taken in an autorickshaw and was killed after one of the accused pressed his leg against his throat and throttled him. His body was then dumped under the flyover. The three were held from DN Nagar and Santacruz on Friday,'' said the official. PI DC BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

