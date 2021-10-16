Left Menu

MP, Odisha should act against ganja smuggling, says Baghel day after Jashpur incident

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:51 IST
MP, Odisha should act against ganja smuggling, says Baghel day after Jashpur incident
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Odisha governments should take action to curb ganja (cannabis) smuggling in their states.

Baghel made the statement a day after an SUV, allegedly transporting ganja between MP and Odisha, ploughed into a religious procession in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

The chief minister was talking to reporters at Raipur airport after arriving here from Delhi.

Asked about state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu seeking compensation from the BJP- ruled Madhya Pradesh over the incident, Baghel said, “The vehicle belonged to MP, and ganja peddlers were heading there from Odisha. Generally ganja peddlers come from Odisha.... The Odisha government should take stern action.'' The two people riding in the SUV were from MP, the chief minister said, wondering if there were more such smugglers. The MP government should look into this aspect, he added.

Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh should demand that the MP government crack down on these rackets, he added.

''The incident (in Jashpur district) is very unfortunate and we have full sympathy for the family of the deceased. Whatever action was required, the state government took it immediately, the accused were arrested while TI (Thana-in-charge of Pathalgaon police station) was removed and Assistant Sub Inspector suspended. The investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Baghel, who attended a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi, said organization elections were announced and coming assembly polls in five states, farmers' issues and internal security issues were discussed at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021